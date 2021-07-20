Rakhi Sawant Reacts to Raj Kundra's Arrest, Says Someone is Trying to Defame Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly creating adult films, and sent to custody till July 23. Amid this, Rakhi Sawant has come out in support of the business tycoon and Shilpa. Talking to the paparazzi, Sawant expressed that Raj is a respectable man, and Shilpa is a very hard-working actress, who doesn’t deserve to go through this. She claimed that someone is trying to malign her.

Rakhi added that Raj is a respectable man who deserved to be respected. He is a businessman, and someone is blackmailing and trying to defame Shilpa Shetty, she said. She also urged people to think about their family and their son before dragging their names through the mud. Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, 10 people have been arrested in the pornography case including Kundra. Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Mumbai Police, said, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress."

