Rakhi Sawant Reacts to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's Relationship: 'I Was Shocked'

Businessman and cricket administrator Lalit Modi yesterday sent social media into a frenzy after he announced “new beginnings” with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Eminent celebrities from all walks of life, be it Ranveer Singh or Harbhajan Singh, have extended congratulatory messages to the new couple on the internet. Speaking of which, actor Rakhi Sawant, who often hits the headlines for her controversial comments, recently reacted to the big news.

On Friday afternoon, Rakhi Sawant caught the attention of the paparazzi in the entertainment capital of the country, Mumbai. The former Bigg Boss contestant took a brief moment to pose for the camera in her new quirky look. The highlight of the appearance came when she was asked about Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s ongoing affair. At first, Rakhi Sawant expressed that she was astonished to hear the news. “I was shocked,” she said. However, she also found their whirlwind of romance a ‘beautiful love story’.

For those unaware, Lalit Modi is a fugitive who fled from India after a series of allegations about match-fixing and money laundering were levelled against him. During the media interaction, Rakhi Sawant highlighted how he and other eminent personalities like Vijay Mallya fled the country after the allegations. She asked the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi to find a solution. It appears that Rakhi Sawant was out on a casual stroll when she was spotted by the paps.

On Thursday evening, the IPL founder took to Instagram to share a series of photos alongside Sushmita Sen to confirm that he is dating the famous Bollywood personality. In one of the pictures, Lalit Modi can be seen keeping Sen close to him as they smile brightly for the cameras. While sharing the photos, Lalit Modi shared that he is gearing up to begin a whole new chapter of his life with Sen.

He stated, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my better-looking partner Sushmita Sen – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER.”

The mushy post wasn’t enough, the businessman also updated his Instagram bio to welcome Sushmita Sen as his new partner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.