Rakhi Sawant Reveals BF Adil is 6 Years Younger Than Her, Proposed to Her Within a Month of First Meeting

There are no second thoughts that Rakhi Sawant is the entertainment queen of the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor-dancer is once again in the news, this time for her newfound love. Yes, Rakhi claims to be in a relationship with a certain Adil Khan Durrani. Are you confused? Well, in a recent interview, Rakhi cleared the air around her talked-about affair with Adil.

Rakhi shared with ETimes that Adil, who is 6 years younger, proposed to her within a month of their first meeting. Talking about the age gap, Rakhi said that she wasn’t ready for the relationship but she shared that Adil cited examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. Rakhi said that God has sent him to her, as she was going through depression after her breakup with Ritesh. “He says he loves me very much. I have fallen in love with him,” Rakhi said.

Revealing more about her new-found love, Rakhi shared that she met Adil through Shailey, who is a “dear friend” and a business partner in shows. Adil hails from Mysore and is a businessman by profession.

However, Rakhi mentioned that while the two are in love with each other, things are not easy in their paradise. She revealed that Adil’s parents are not supportive of their affair, and a lot of chaos has unfolded in his family. “His family does not like the way I dress up. But I am willing to change myself if the need be. He is being tortured from all sides. I am scared; mushkil se pyar mila hai,” Rakhi said, hoping that his family will accept her.

When asked about her relationship with her estranged husband, Ritesh, Rakhi stated that her marriage was not legal as the former never divorced his first wife.

“I am not his wife. Plus, Ritesh and I never got even physical. Post 'Bigg Boss', his wife levied some cases against him,” she added.

What do you think about this new love in Rakhi’s love?

