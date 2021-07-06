Rakhi Sawant Reveals How Her Mother Reacted To Mika Singh ‘Kiss Controversy’

Actress Rakhi Sawant has earned a reputation as an unapologetic, unabashed woman who speaks her mind and lives her life the way she wants to. From her honest videos on social media to her candid interviews, she keeps it transparent with her fans about her life and living. However, women like her are often judged as they don’t fit into a certain bracket and defy norms at every step.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal Bollywood Bubble, Rakhi opened up about her struggles and estranged family. She also spoke about how her family members have shunned her for being a part of Bollywood.

The actress said she became alienated from her family as she decided to join the film industry. She added that there was no scope of growth living with her family members and she is proud of her decision to leave the family for her acting career.

She further said her uncle feels due to her influence, his daughters too will run away from their home. She recalled that the hatred lies so deep that her family didn’t even allow her to attend her father’s funeral.

Throughout her career, the diva has been embroiled in controversies that have even affected her personal relationships. In the interview, she revealed that after her kiss controversy with singer Mika Singh, her mother at one point got frustrated with her lifestyle and even wished death upon her. This happened after her family “turned on” her mother. However, she explained to her mother that since she isn’t a star kid, it would take some time for her to establish herself in the industry and all these controversies are a part of her struggle.

In the past too, Rakhi has spoken about her mother on various occasions where she mentioned that despite all the highs and lows the mother-daughter duo has been through, she has always been there for her mother. She is very close to her now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here