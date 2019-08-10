Take the pledge to vote

Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Kept Her Marriage a Secret Because Her NRI Husband is Media Shy

Rakhi Sawant recently tied the knot with a UK-based NRI businessman in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

Updated:August 10, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Kept Her Marriage a Secret Because Her NRI Husband is Media Shy
Image of Rakhi Sawant, courtesy of Instagram
Rakhi Sawant, who had earlier posted pictures of herself wearing bridal bangles, henna on her hands and vermillion on her forehead, finally admitted earlier this week that she had recently tied the knot with a UK based NRI businessman in a private ceremony. The wedding took place on 30 July at JW Marriott, Mumbai.

When her pictures wearing bridal dress went viral on social media, Rakhi was asked by many if she got married? To which she said that she was dressed so for a bridal photoshoot. "Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. (I was scared but yes, I got married. I am confirming the news with you),” a Spotboye report quoted Rakhi Sawant as saying.

Now, Rakhi has revealed that despite being in show business, she has not introduced her husband to the world because he is media shy. In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, she said, “Mere husband ko media etc pasand nahi. Unko kisi ke saamne aana nahi tha. Shaadi toh family ke beech mein hoti hai, duniya ko thhodi na bulana hota hai!.”

Talking more about her private wedding ceremony, Rakhi told Spotboye, "My mom, brother and everyone in the family are elated. They all were there at JW Marriott. We had a Hindu and a Christian wedding both in the hotel itself. Prior to that, we had got married in Court earlier in the day."

"Ritesh is a very private person and does not prefer talking to the media or being seen about much. He is a businessman and a wonderful, sorted man," Rakhi added.

Here are some of the pictures that she posted on Instagram after her marriage:

View this post on Instagram

Good morning sweetheart fans

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on

View this post on Instagram

Good morning sweetheart fans morning

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on

