Rakhi Sawant Rubbishes Reports of Her Filing Complaint Against Beau Adil, Says 'All Is Well'

Rakhi Sawant has reacted to reports which claim that she has filed a complaint against her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. Calling all such reports ‘rubbish’, Rakhi assured that everything is well between her and Adil. The Bigg Boss 15 fame also clarified that she has filed only one complaint which is against Sherlyn Chopra.

“This is utter rubbish and all is well between us. In fact, I have a complaint against Sherlyn Chopra who doesn’t know who is trying to damage our relationship,” Rakhi told E-Times.

Rakhi Sawant also lashed out at those spreading such rumours and added, “Who is spreading such rumours about me, this is all false. I have only filed one complaint and that is against Sherlyn Chopra, why are they spreading such rumours, don’t they have any other work rather than intruding in my personal life?”

For the unversed, it was earlier reported that Rakhi filed an FIR against Adil, accusing him of assaulting and cheating her. Reportedly, Adil was unhappy with Rakhi’s war-of-words with actress Sherlyn Chopra over Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16.

Prior to Adil, Rakhi was married to Ritesh. The two also participated in Bigg Boss 15 but parted ways soon after the show ended i.e in February this year. Back then, Rakhi had issued a statement mentioning that ‘a lot happened’ after Bigg Boss 15. “Dear fans and well-wishers Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately,” her statement read.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant was recently seen in a music video with her beau Adil Khan. It was titled Tu mere dil mein rehne ke layak nahi hai.

