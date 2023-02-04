Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani’s married life has been making headlines for various reasons. The actress, earlier this week, levelled some severe accusations against Adil. The 44-year-old had claimed that her ‘marriage is in danger’ as her husband was involved in an extramarital affair. However, the trouble between Rakhi and Adil’s paradise now seems to have been resolved.

In a recent video shared by a paparazzo, Rakhi Sawant was all smiles as she revealed that she has reunited with her husband Adil. Putting an end to all the drama, Rakhi shared that everything is sorted now between the two. She further added that they will work and lead a happy life together from now on. “Adil is mine and will remain mine forever," the actress added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after the video surfaced, social media users flooded the comment section with amusing responses. Reacting to this, some of the actress’s fans showed concern for her while others trolled the couple for their behaviour. A user wrote, “What a great end. Can’t wait for season 2!" while another commented, “This series will never ever end." An internet user wrote, “I can’t believe she let him come back to her life."

Rakhi’s clarification comes hours after Adil Khan Durrani lashed out at her urging her not to propagate false information. Sharing a lengthy note on his Instagram Stories, Adil addressed Rakhi’s accusations. “Doesn’t mean if I don’t talk about a woman back. I am wrong it’s only because I respect my religion and I have learned to respect women,” a part of his note read.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant left everyone surprised in January this year when she announced her wedding with Adil Khan. While pictures of her and Adil’s court marriage surfaced online, the Bigg Boss fame later revealed that the two actually tied the knot in July last year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here