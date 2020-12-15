Rakhi Sawant Says Bigg Boss Helped Launch Her Career and Make Her Family Proud

Rakhi Sawant, who is back in the Bigg Boss house in the current season, talked about her special her bond with her father by sharing an emotional story of how she made him proud. In a Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, Rakhi revealed her stint in Bigg Boss helped jumpstart her career, leading to her father saying some precious words during his dying days that she will treasure forever.

In a sincere discussion with Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla, she shared, "Mera khandan ab bohot pyaar karte hai mujhe abhi. Sab logo bolte hai, tune aacha kiya. Mere liye yeh khushi hai ki marte marte bhi Daddy ne bola tune aacha kiya. Yeh mere liye important hai. Kyunki maine Bigg Boss kiya tha first (my family loves me a lot now. Even on his death bed my father said that I did good, because I did Bigg Boss first)."

"Ek hota hai na purane khandan mein aisa lagta hai ki beta hi sab kuch karega. Beti kuch nahi kar sakti. Beti chand pe pahunch gayi yaar (Earlier people used to think the son will do everything, daughter's cannot. But daughters have reached the moon). Chahe maine kuch bhi kiya, hasaya logon ko, yah log controversy queen bolte hain, kuch kiya toh saahi na? Road pe baith ke bheek toh nahi manga na? Aur galat toh nahi kiya na kuch? Sab alag alag hai yaar. Main kabhi roti nahi hoon lekin is liye roi ke end of the day dad ko laga maine kiya kuch life mein (Whatever I may have done, people call me controversy queen, but I did some work, did not beg on the road. I did nothing wrong either. I cried because my father thought that I have achieved something in life)," Rakhi said.