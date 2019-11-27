Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rakhi Sawant Says Directors Would Ask Her to 'Show Talent' at Auditions

Rakhi Sawant, whose original name is Neeru Bheda, opened up about her struggle as a newcomer to Bollywood. The actress said that directors-producers would close the door when she went to them for showing her pictures.

IANS

Updated:November 27, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant Says Directors Would Ask Her to 'Show Talent' at Auditions
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Bollywood's controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has revealed that in her early days in the film industry directors and producers would call her for auditions with wrong intentions. Rakhi also revealed her name was Neeru Bheda back then.

"I came here from home. I did it all on my own. My name was Neeru Bheda then. When I used to go to an audition, the director-producer used to ask me to show my talent." With this, she further said, I did not know then what talent they were talking about showing. When I used to take go with pictures, they would close the door. I used to get out of there somehow," she said, according to a report in Koimoi.

In the interview, Rakhi also spoke about how her mother worked in a hospital back then, and that they lived in poverty.

The actress made her debut in Agnichakr and has made appearances in small roles in other movies like Joru ka Gulam, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke, Masti and Main Hoon Na. Rakhi is most popular as a dancer and item girl, and has appeared in Bollywood item numbers and music videos.

She is also called the controversy queen and often remains in the news for her antics and remarks.

