Rakhi Sawant Says Directors Would Ask Her to 'Show Talent' at Auditions
Rakhi Sawant, whose original name is Neeru Bheda, opened up about her struggle as a newcomer to Bollywood. The actress said that directors-producers would close the door when she went to them for showing her pictures.
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood's controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has revealed that in her early days in the film industry directors and producers would call her for auditions with wrong intentions. Rakhi also revealed her name was Neeru Bheda back then.
"I came here from home. I did it all on my own. My name was Neeru Bheda then. When I used to go to an audition, the director-producer used to ask me to show my talent." With this, she further said, I did not know then what talent they were talking about showing. When I used to take go with pictures, they would close the door. I used to get out of there somehow," she said, according to a report in Koimoi.
In the interview, Rakhi also spoke about how her mother worked in a hospital back then, and that they lived in poverty.
The actress made her debut in Agnichakr and has made appearances in small roles in other movies like Joru ka Gulam, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke, Masti and Main Hoon Na. Rakhi is most popular as a dancer and item girl, and has appeared in Bollywood item numbers and music videos.
She is also called the controversy queen and often remains in the news for her antics and remarks.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Good News! Android 10 For Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy S10 Rolls Out in January
- Dying Father Sharing Final Beer With Sons on Hospital Bed Has Brought 'Cheers' on Internet
- Deepika Padukone Accidentally Declares Alia Bhatt is Getting Married, Covers Up Later
- Shady Android Apps Got Your Personal Info From Twitter And FB Via a Malicious Kit
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One