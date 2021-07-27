Rakhi Sawant Says 'Don't Judge Raj Kundra', Asks Shilpa Shetty to Return to Super Dancer 4

Raj Kundra has been embroiled in a criminal case which relates to alleged porn creation and publication through various apps. While most of the netizens have been trolling the businessman and his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, ever since Raj’s name has been linked to the case, Rakhi Sawant stood by the couple and urged people not to judge Raj on the basis of reports.

She said, “I feel very sad for Raj Kundra ji. But time does not always favour you. One should always look inwards. Please don’t judge Raj Kundra. I stand by Shilpa Shetty. Please go and judge your reality show."

She also said, “He will be out soon. He has not done anything wrong. One should be checking the background of the girls who are pretending to be innocent before judging and pointing fingers at others."

While Raj and some of his associates are in police custody in the ongoing case, Shilpa has suddenly gone missing from her show Super Dancer 4, where she is a judge with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Last week she was replaced by Karisma Kapoor and this week Reteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will be doing the judging duties instead of Shilpa. In her statement to the police, Shilpa has denied knowing about Raj’s businesses. She was not linked to the app business in any way, the actor said, as per the sources. She also told police that she had resigned from the post of director of Raj’s firm Viaan Industries.

The police seized a laptop from Raj’s house during search on Friday and also recovered some bank statements, sources said.

(With PTI inputs)

