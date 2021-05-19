Rakhi Sawant Says Her Newly-constructed Balcony Roof Fell Due to Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae recently hit the west coast of India, especially in Maharashtra, where it wrecked havoc on Monday. Actress Rakhi Sawant recently revealed that she was impacted by the cyclone as the newly constructed roof of her balcony fell off during the storm.

In a video, Rakhi could be seen talking to paparazzi about the cyclone outside a coffee shop in Mumbai. She said in Hindi, “My roof is broken. Not the terrace, I had made a new roof for my balcony and it is all broken now. I am very upset. Yesterday, I took four buckets and collected water that was dripping from the broken roof." She also talked about trees being uprooted, which are the source of natural oxygen. She said that it is difficult as Covid-19 patients are struggling for oxygen.

Recently Rakhi shared videos of Instagram deep-faking herself into popular characters. In one video, she was seen as Margot Robbie’s Harley Queen from Birds of Prey. In the next video, she deep-faked herself into Cassie Thomas from Promising Young Woman.

On the work front, Rakhi was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she entered as a challenger along with Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, and Kashmera Shah. She was one of the finalists with Rubina Dilaik, who won the show, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Nikki Tamboli.

