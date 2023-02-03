Hours after alleging that her husband Adil Khan Durrani has misused her, Rakhi Sawant has now urged everyone to stop making fun of her. Rakhi complained about being mocked by everyone and claimed that even Adil has called her a ‘joker’.

“You guys should stop making fun of me. It has been four days since my mother passed away. Jo mere saath beet rahi hai. Those who are calling me drama, laughing at me, they also have sisters and daughters. Will they do the same if this happens to them?" Rakhi said as quoted by E-Times.

“This is not my drama. He was laughing at me yesterday and saying that the world is mocking me for speaking in public. He said, ‘I have become a hero, you are a joker’," the actress added.

Rakhi also talked about Adil’s alleged extra-marital affair and shared that she has been under a lot of stress because of the same. Rakhi also claimed that Adil has threatened her to not viral anything or else he would divorce her. “He said if you make anything viral, I’d give you a divorce. I just gave her a warning through the media. But that girl called me and said she is not scared of anything. She says I haven’t been able to keep him," she said.

This comes hours after the Bigg Boss fame claimed that Adil used her celebrity status to become a household name. “I am in love. I am still Adil’s wife. Can I not seek media or people’s help if something wrong is being done to me? I have been misused. I am a celebrity and he was a normal person. He hardly had a penny and today he has become a household name. Adil, it is not easy to become Shah Rukh, Salman or Aamir. Adil, you cannot use me to become a superstar. I don’t want you to interview him now. If you speak to him, boycott Rakhi Sawant," she said while talking to paparazzi on Friday afternoon.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant left everyone surprised in January this year when she announced her wedding with Adil Khan. While pictures of her and Adil’s court marriage surfaced online, the Bigg Boss fame later revealed that the two actually tied the knot in July last year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here