Rakhi Sawant Says Husband Ritesh is Egotistical: Salman Khan Can Bring His Level Down

Actress Rakhi Sawant’s marriage with the anonymous Dubai-based businessman Ritesh is one of the most debated topics, with many people claiming that it is a publicity stunt. During her stint as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi said that her husband Ritesh exists, but their marriage is on the rocks as he is not accepting her publicly. Rakhi further added that he has another wife and kids, and he hid it from her until after their marriage. During Bigg Boss, Rakhi often expressed her wish for Ritesh to make an appearance to show that she was indeed married to him.

Recently, Rakhi was asked whether or not Ritesh could be a part of Bigg Boss 15. Talking about her husband, she said, “My husband has a lot of ego, Salman (Khan) sir and Bigg Boss are the only ones who can bring his level down. Many people have got their heads in the right place after going inside the Bigg Boss house.”

Addressing whether there is a chance that Ritesh could reveal himself in Bigg Boss 15, she said, “‘Paisa phenk, tamasha dekh (Throw money and get entertained)’. Everyone works for money and if Bigg Boss gives a good offer, why wouldn’t he go?”

On July 2019, Rakhi shared several photos of herself getting married. However, since the pictures did not feature her husband, many doubted if the wedding was real or a stunt. Rakhi has since then spoken about Ritesh many times, and reiterated that he is indeed real, as is her marriage.

Meanwhile after making a lot of noise with her Bigg Boss 1 stint, Rakhi entered the 14th season of the show as a challeneger. She was one of the finalists of the season, along with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli. She cashed out with Rs 14 lakhs and Rubina was crowned the winner of the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here