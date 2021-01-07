Rakhi Sawant Says 'I Love You' to Abhinav Shukla, Tells Bigg Boss She Wants to be His Girlfriend

Bigg Boss’ former contestants Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan, who have entered Bigg Boss 14 house as challengers, seem to be grabbing more limelight than the other participants this season. The trio has been in the headlines a lot lately. This time, Rakhi has grabbed the headlines for expressing her fondness for fellow contestant Abhinav Shukla.

She was seen saying that she wants to be his girlfriend as she likes Abhinav’s nature, knowledge, and also his physique. Rakhi even went on asking Bigg Boss if Rubina and Abhinav are together or not, and said that she would try hitting on him if they are not, to which Bigg Boss told her that they are together.

However, the actress stated that she would like to confess her feelings for Abhinav in front of him. Rakhi was also seen comparing Abhinav to her husband as she said that her husband doesn’t have a body like Abhinav’s and has a pot-like belly, to which Bigg Boss pointed out that she is body-shaming her husband. Rakhi further clarified that she said all these things to make her husband jealous.

Rakhi, who has been seen talking about her secret husband in earlier episodes too, was seen telling Bigg Boss that she misses her husband and wants him to reveal himself in the show. She also made a shocking revelation about her husband, stating that he had threatened her with divorce on the day of their wedding because the news about her marriage went viral. She also disclosed that her husband left her only three hours after their marriage and never returned.

Meanwhile, there are reports about Rakhi’s husband, Ritesh being in talks with BB14 makers to enter the show as a wild card contestant. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.