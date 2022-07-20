Rakhi Sawant Says She's Upset As She Couldn’t Meet Her BF Adil: ‘I Cried for Two Hours on Flight’

Actress-model Rakhi Sawant who is known for her unmatched entertainment was recently seen at the Mumbai airport. However, Rakhi looked upset and confessed that her kajal was ruined as she cried for two hours on her flight. Wondering why? A paparazzi account shared a video wherein Rakhi told them about what happened during her recent trip. During the conversation, Rakhi said that she went all the way to Delhi to meet the love of her life, Aadil Khan Durrani, but he stood her up.

She further mentioned that the two of them were supposed to come to Mumbai together, but he did not show up. “My kajal got smudged as I was crying for around two hours on the flight,” she said. Furthermore, she furiously added that she won’t be calling him or talking to him anymore as she has an attitude, “mai karungi he nahi call, attitude hai mere mai,” she added.

Check the video here:

Rakhi, dressed in a pink salwar suit with mirror work, said she even got her hair extension done for Adil. “I got this for Adil,” she said flaunting her blonde tresses.

Talking about Rakhi’s love life, she introduced her ex-husband Ritesh for the first time on national television during her stint on Bigg Boss 15. However, the two parted ways right after the show. She had accused him of leaving her. Later, she found love in Mysore-based businessman, Adil Khan Durrani. He is six years younger than Rakhi and has truly treated the actress like the queen she is. The couple is head over heels in love with each other. However, Rakhi looked pretty upset with him after he refused to meet her up.

