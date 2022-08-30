Rakhi Sawant Says 'Uorfi Javed Ko Media Me Laane Waali Main Hu'

Uorfi Javed, a television actor who is well known for her eccentric fashion choices, is no stranger to social media scrutiny. Usually channelling her own unique style in several interesting ensembles, Uorfi was recently praised by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Speaking to Karan Johar–who is also the producer-director and host of the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan– Ranveer said that the TV actress was a fashion icon in response to one of Karan’s questions. Recently, Rakhi Sawant, while speaking to reporters in Mumbai, claimed that she was the one who brought Uorfi into the limelight.

Rakhi went on to add that Uorfi is following in her footsteps and “doing good in her career.” The 43-year-old actor-dancer also agreed that Urfi is a fashion icon. “Urfi ko media me laane waali me hu, usse pehle media me kahan thi vo”, the celebrity said.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/lbzmYLfexaA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Rakhi Sawant’s latest remarks have received hilarious responses by netizens, with a few calling her “savage” and others writing: “I just love her.”

Earlier too, Uorfi shut down trolls with apt replies when a section of social media users made fun of her and touted her to be the next ‘Rakhi’ on her Instagram account. The 24-year-old actress uploaded a story, slamming the users for their disrespectful comments. She called Rakhi a ‘legend’ and said that people who pit women against women are ‘mega losers’. “Rakhi is a legend, the way you guys insult her for being herself and then talk about feminism. The fact that you think being compared to her will be an insult shows a lot about your character and the way you think! Putting other women down unnecessarily only makes you a mega loser!” Urfi had written in her note.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here