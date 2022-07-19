CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Rakhi Sawant Seemingly Confirms Ankita Lokhande Is Pregnant | Exclusive
Rakhi Sawant Seemingly Confirms Ankita Lokhande Is Pregnant | Exclusive

By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2022, 17:09 IST

Mumbai |

Rakhi Sawant drops major hint about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain expecting their first child. (Image: Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant has once again seemingly confirmed that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are expecting their first child.

The reports of Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain expecting their first child recently made headlines. It all started after Rakhi Sawant dropped a hint while talking to the paparazzi. “I hope that she (Ankita) gives the good news someday and I wonder why I am not getting the happiness I deserve,” she had said.

Days after, Rakhi Sawant has once again seemingly confirmed that Ankita Lokhande is pregnant. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Rakhi was asked a secret about the Pavitra Rishta to which she said, “She is going to be mommy, she is pregnant, Ankita Lokhande. (Paused) I have heard, I don’t know what the truth is.”

While Ankita and Vicky are yet to confirm the news, they recently celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, Ankita took to her Instagram and shared pictures of them with a love-filled caption that read, “Happy 6 months to us baby, Thank you family for making it so special. Love u guy special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I am already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas. lots of love Riya Vivaan Chachi is missing you.”

first published:July 19, 2022, 16:48 IST
