Rakhi Sawant Seemingly Confirms Ankita Lokhande Is Pregnant | Exclusive

The reports of Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain expecting their first child recently made headlines. It all started after Rakhi Sawant dropped a hint while talking to the paparazzi. “I hope that she (Ankita) gives the good news someday and I wonder why I am not getting the happiness I deserve,” she had said.

Days after, Rakhi Sawant has once again seemingly confirmed that Ankita Lokhande is pregnant. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Rakhi was asked a secret about the Pavitra Rishta to which she said, “She is going to be mommy, she is pregnant, Ankita Lokhande. (Paused) I have heard, I don’t know what the truth is.”

While Ankita and Vicky are yet to confirm the news, they recently celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, Ankita took to her Instagram and shared pictures of them with a love-filled caption that read, “Happy 6 months to us baby, Thank you family for making it so special. Love u guy special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I am already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas. lots of love Riya Vivaan Chachi is missing you.”

Latest News, <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a>, watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>