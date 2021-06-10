Rakhi Sawant Shares Yoga Video, Gets Trolled for Her Outfits

Former TV reality show star Rakhi Sawant makes sure that she remains in the headlines for one reason or the other. She keeps indulging in antics that draw the attention of people towards her. These days she is trying to keep herself fit and is looking forward to shedding a few extra kilos. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a fitness video of herself with her fans. In the clip, she can be seen indulging in some yoga exercises under the supervision of her trainers.

In the footage, Rakhi is seen in a beige sports bra and blue shorts, performing a handstand with the help of instructors.

As soon as the celebrity posted the recording, it went viral. It has garnered more than five lakh views and several comments. While some fans praised her for her attempt, many others trolled her for wearing a risqué outfit while doing yoga. Some called her out for looking “naked” in the video due to her beige-coloured sports bra. One user compared her to actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill.

Rakhi’s friend and singer Sofia Hayat termed her as “strong”. Earlier, Shehnaaz had shocked her followers with her body transformation. Looking at Rakhi’s hard work, it seems that the day is not far when she too will be seen flaunting her figure.

The actress is an avid social media user and keeps sharing interesting and funny posts with her fans. Last week, she uploaded the poster of Season 6 of the popular daily soap, Naagin. But instead of the lead actress, she put her face in the picture.

Rakhi even edited her photo with her good friend and singer Rahul Vaidya, dressed up as Bajirao Peshwa and Mastani from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Bajirao Mastani.

The dancer was last seen on screen in Season 14 of the reality show, Bigg Boss. This weekend, she will appear on Season 12 of the singing reality show Indian Idol as a guest.

