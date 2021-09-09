Rakhi Sawant Shares ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ Dance Video, Trolled

Rakhi Sawant is very active on social media and she always remains in the headline for her antics. This is the reason she is also known as the ‘Drama Queen’ of Bollywood. Recently, Rakhi shared a dance video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen dancing on a hit song of Madhuri Dixit. In the video, it can be seen that she has put vermilion on her forehead and dancing to the popular dance number ‘Dhak dhak karne laga’ from the 1991 film Beta.

Soon after sharing the video Rakhi was trolled on social media. In the video Rakhi is seen dancing with her gym trainer in the backdrop of a gym. After watching her dance moves fans flooded the post with comments and questions.

Rakhi was trolled by the fans of actor Sidharth Shukla, who died earlier this week. Many were surprised and commented that the item girl has come out of the shock very quickly. Recently, Rakhi had asked for a probe to find out the real reason behind Sidharth’s death. She even claimed that Sidharth could have not died of heart attack.

Some users also questions for whom she has put the vermillion on her forehead as it’s a symbol of a married woman.

One of the users said that madam forgot Sid in two days only; another said that has she forgotten Sidharth and stopped mourning? A third user wrote ‘Like seriously? Sindoor?’

Rakhi has been receiving many projects after Bigg Boss 14. A few months ago, her song ‘Dream Mein Entry’ was released which received a lot of love from the fans and another song featuring her ‘Lockdown’ was also received well by the audience. Rakhi has worked in a number of films which include ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Dil Bole Hadippa’, ‘Joru Ka Gulam’ and ‘Ek Kahani Julie Ki’. The actress leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans but sometimes this lands her into trouble.

