'SidNaaz' Fans Emotional as Rakhi Sawant Shares Edited Pic of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill

Fans of actor Sidharth Shukla are still in shock over his untimely demise. The 40-year-old died of a heart attack on September 2. Not just for Sidharth’s family, prayers are also pouring in for Shehnaaz Gill who was reportedly very close to the late actor. Numerous celebrities have also been paying tribute to the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Actress and TV personality Rakhi Sawant recently took to Instagram to share a couple of edited pictures of Sidharth and Shehnaaz in which they are looking like an old-age couple.

The first picture is from Bigg Boss 13 in which both of them had participated as contestants. Sidharth turned out to be the winner and his reported love story with Shehnaaz had also started with this show. In the picture, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are made to look like a couple in their dotage. In another picture that Rakhi shared shows an aged Shehnaaz at Sidharth’s funeral. In the post, a photo of Sidharth is also edited to show him with Shehnaaz.

Rakhi accompanied the posts with sad emojis and also managed to evoke varied reactions from Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s followers. A follower said this picture could have been turned into reality but destiny had something else in mind. “Please don’t post such emotional pics for Shehnaaz Gill…” said another.

The comment section was bombarded with heart and crying emojis by the fans. However, some people criticised Rakhi, saying this will not help a grieving family. “Stop this nonsense, do you think this will help a grieving family. Seriously guys stop this,” a fan said. Some users also found the posts nothing but Rakhi’s another gimmick to attract attention.

Rakhi, who is known for making controversial statements, has now also fanned conspiracy theories which claim that Sidharth’s death was actually a murder. She posted a video on Instagram where she said Sidharth did not die of a heart attack, adding that she wants to know the actual reason of his death.

