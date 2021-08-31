Rakhi Sawant Shares Her Successful Nose Surgery on Instagram Post Hurting it on Bigg Boss 14

Rakhi Sawant recently took to Instagram to share a video of her nose surgery post her massive fight with Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli on Bigg Boss 14. Rakhi revealed how she went through excruciating pain, and she is now relieved of it.

Sharing the video, Rakhi, in the caption, explained how she was severely hurt, but apart from one or two people, nobody came forward to help her. She then goes on to thank her doctor, who performed the surgery on her nose. She said, “Dr Jitesh Shetty ne operate kiya aur ab main bohot khush hoon, pain se mukt hoon (Dr Jitesh Shetty conducted an operation, and now I am happy and pain free). Thank you for your prayers, fans, and friends."

The clip shared by Rakhi started with a glimpse from the episode when the incident took place. The two members are seen mocking Rakhi, post which the incident that injured Rakhi’s nose occurred. The video then cuts to the time when she was in the clinic, about to undergo surgery. Later she comes out of the surgery smiling, finally out of pain.

Watch the video here:

Rakhi became a part of the show mid-season and joined the house as a ‘challenger.’ In one of the episodes, Jasmin put a paper-made hat on Rakhi’s head that injured her nose, leaving her in immense pain. The former also made fun of Rakhi, saying that her ‘surgical nose’ got hurt with a paper hat. She and Nikki drew scorns from Salman Khan and received criticism for their actions. Rakhi was one of the top five contestants on the show but resorted to accepting a bounty worth Rs 14 lakhs and left the show.

While television space is now vacant of the drama-loaded show for now, Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, currently is streaming on Voot. Rakhi is a frequent commentator for the show and is seen imparting opinions about the ins of the house on her Instagram account.

