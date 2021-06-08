Rakhi Sawant Shares Naagin 6 Poster With Her Picture

Actress and dancer Rakhi Sawant is popular for entertaining people through her hilarious posts and comments on social media that often go viral. She is often called the drama queen because of her antics that draw people’s attention towards her.

Recently she shared a picture of herself on social media in which she donned a different look. This time she came in front of the fans as a shape-shifting serpent.

Rakhi took to Instagram last week to share the first look from Season 6 of the popular daily soap, Naagin, but instead of the lead actress, the poster had Rakhi’s face.

Her post is shocking as the makers have not yet released any statement regarding her role in the supernatural serial. With the post, she informed her fans that she is the real serpent.

As usual, Rakhi’s post has tickled her fans and friends. They were seen taking a dig at her look in the comments section. Actor Aly Goni who became her friend while participating in Season 14 of the reality show, Bigg Boss, also made a funny comment. At the same time, one of her fans requested her to bite the coronavirus so that it can die. Some others appreciated her look and commented that if she actually stars in the daily soap, it will be on the top in the TRP ratings. Her post has garnered more than 47, 000 likes so far.

According to the entertainment news portal, Spotboye, Niyati Fatnani will play the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s show. She had earlier worked in Nazar which was also based on the same genre.

The last season of Naagin stood out because of the chemistry between the leads—Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal. Now fans have high hopes from Season 6.

