Rakhi Sawant Shares She Has Frozen Her Eggs, Will Look for a Donor

It is no secret that Bigg Boss 14 participant Rakhi Sawant is attracted towards co-contestant Abhinav Shukla, who is in the house with his wife Rubina Dilaik. In a recent episode, Rakhi shared with co-contestant Sonali Phogat that her eggs are frozen and she would like Abhinav to become a donor for her. Rakhi said that once she goes out of the BB house, she will ask Abhinav, Rubina and his family if he can become a donor and that she will have babies without doing anything wrong.

Confiding in Sonali, Rakhi got emotional when she said that her husband Ritesh, a businessman, will never accept her in front of everyone due to some personal issues. She also shared that while he may give his name to their kids, Rakhi feels that he will be absent as a father.

Rakhi also told Sonali that she does not want to break the relationship between Abhinav and Rubina. However, the actress added that she wants Abhinav to take her on coffee dates, go with her to outdoor shoots and to go watch films with her.

Rakhi's emotional confession comes after she has openly expressed her admiration for Abhinav. She has also shared about her married life on the show. Rakhi has said that her husband wants a divorce. The actress said that she wants Ritesh to visit the Bigg Boss house and accept her in front of everyone.

While Rakhi shared her ordeal with Sonali, she told her that she should seek a divorce from her husband. The two were having this conversation in the bathroom area. Rakhi has also confessed that she sees her husband Ritesh in Abhinav.

If rumours are to be believed, then Rakhi's husband Ritesh may enter the Bigg Boss house soon. In 2019, Rakhi had announced her marriage with Ritesh on social media but the two have never appeared together in public.