Rakhi Sawant Sings 'Pardesiya' at a Club in Goa, Crowd Cheers for Her

Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing at a club in Goa, where she is currently vacationing. She sings her hit song ‘Pardesiya’. She also performs on Bigg Boss 14 meme song ‘Kya ye saandhni thi’.

Sharing the video, “Full fun in Goa I am enjoying thank you God,” she wrote alongside on Instagram.

Earlier, she had posted a video of herself dressed in a red lehenga. She also danced on a series of Holi songs.

Bigg Boss 1’s Rakhi had participated in the recent season of the controversial-reality show as a challenger. She was also the only challenger to reach the grand finale. However, she opted for the money bag and exited the house.

Rakhi had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house along with former contestants Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of the reality show and Rahul Vaidya was crowned as the runner-up.