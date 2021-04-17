Rakhi Sawant Stomps Off in Anger After Vegetable Seller in Mumbai Quotes Rs 1650 Bill

Amid the Covid-19 surge, many states have enforced curfews lockdown. The situation is getting worse in Maharashtra, especially in cities like Mumbai. With 61,695 fresh coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, the total tally increases to 36,39,855, while 8,217 new cases were found in Mumbai. Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant went to shopvegetables and fruits in the market and was papped by shutterbugs.

A video of Rakhi fetching daily supplies has recently surfaced on the internet. The entertainment queen is seen interacting with the paparazzi and reprimanding the ones not wearing masks while collecting supplies. She is seen sporting a casual look in a grey t-shirt and red denim skirt. She tied her hair in two braids and wore glasses.

Rakhi asked the vendor to pack different sorts of vegetables. But what seemed more amusing was her entertaining banter with the vendor. When the shopkeeper asked her to pay Rs 1650 for the vegetables, she got really angry. Hearing the exorbitant prices, she left the place empty-handed. “They are looting people," she said and left in her car.

After the reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi is frequently seen out and about in the town. Not so long ago, she was spotted buying coconut water. She also offered coconuts to some of the poor kids around her. She even asked them to perform a dance to win some apples. The actress also asked the kids to study instead of begging.Rakhi also opened up about how her life has changed post-Bigg Boss 14 in an interview with Etimes . She said thatearlier people did not notice her and she wasn’t even clicked or papped by photographers. But after herstint, she has been widely recognised by people. She was happy to recall an incident when a small 5-year-old girl recognised her and got excited to meet her.

