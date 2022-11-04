Rakhi Sawant Takes A Dig At Sherlyn Chopra, Says She Runs 'Sextortion Racket'; Watch Video

The ongoing war of words between Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant seems to be never-ending. Recently, Rakhi was called a “charbi ki dukan” by Sherlyn Chopra and was encouraged to hit the gym to lose some weight and gain some muscles. In retaliation, Rakhi has hit back at the model-actress and levelled some serious accusations against her. In a video posted on her Instagram account, Rakhi claimed that Sherlyn Chopra “runs a sextortion racket and blackmails powerful individuals”.

Check out the video here.

Rakhi was recently spotted out and about in the city with partner Adil Khan and addressed media persons regarding her ongoing spat with Sherlyn. In the video, Rakhi claimed that she was a true artist and that she does not have the time to argue with Sherlyn. She said: “Look at this, Sherlyn Chopra is a porn star. She runs a sextortion racket where she seduces and then blackmails powerful individuals.”

Rakhi went on to accuse Sherlyn of lying about everything related to Sajid Khan and that it came as no surprise that Mumbai Police was refusing to take a complaint against the producer-director.

She further suggested that she must think before blaming others in front of the media.“Police ko bhi pata chala ki case me dum hi nahin hain. Yeh madam roz nind se uth k aa ke complain karti hain, kabhi mere bhai Raj Kundra ke liye, kabhi mere bhai Sajid Khan ke liye. Kya hai iski problem? (Even the police know that the case is not substantial. She wakes up and goes to the cops, sometimes it’s due to Raj Kundra, sometimes it's against my brother Sajid Khan. What is her problem?)”

Meanwhile, in yet another video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Sherlyn claimed that Rakhi keeps changing her “husbands and boyfriends on a subscription basis.” Sherlyn also claimed that Rakhi does “private events” in luxury hotels that are objectionable in nature. For the unversed, the ongoing spat between the two began when Rakhi rubbished Sherlyn’s claims of being harassed by Sajid Khan, who is now part of Bigg Boss season 16 after a series of MeToo claims.

