Rakhi Sawant to Appear on Indian Idol 12 Soon, Reveals Her Traditional Look for the Episode

Indian Idol season 12 has been making headlines for the various guest appearances that it offers to viewers every week. From yesteryear actors Asha Parekh and Jaya Prada to singers Kumar Sanu and Abhijeet, the show has had many popular faces from Bollywood grace its stage. The latest celebrity who is super excited to be appearing on the show is actress Rakhi Sawant. The former Bigg Boss contestant flew to the shoot location and shared how she is excited to feature in the upcoming weekend episode.

Rakhi posted a video on Instagram and said, “Hey guys, look where I am! I am on the sets of Indian Idol. It’s so exciting. Wow! I enjoyed myself a lot. My episode is going to come soon, so get ready to watch it. Dhamaka honewala hai!"

She also shared photos of her full look from the hotel room where she was staying. For the episode, Rakhi is going to be seen in a shiny orange saree cinched at the waist with a belt, a golden blouse, accessorised with the Maharashtrian nathni and other golden ornaments.

After a lull period, Rakhi returned to making headlines and how with her appearance on Bigg Boss 14. She has been regularly seen out and about, interacting with the paparazzi and sharing her two cents on any topic that is relevant. The actress mother is suffering from cancer and underwent treatment recently.

