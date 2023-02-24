Rakhi Sawant Turns Bride, Says 'Mera Dulha Jail Mein Hain' Amid Domestic Violence Case Against Adil

While Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani is currently in police custody, the actress was snapped dressed as a bride on Friday, February 24. In the video that surfaced online, Rakhi was seen dressed in a heavily embroidered golden lehenga. She accessorised her look with a necklace, maang-tika and bangles. Reportedly, Rakhi’s bridal avatar was for one of her upcoming music videos.

“I do not want to wear a bridal lehenga ever again in my life (laughs)," she said while interacting with the paparazzi. Later in the video, Rakhi also hinted at Adil being behind the bars and added, “mera ek hi dulha hai, voh jail mein hai (I have only one groom. He is in jail)."

In another video, Rakhi shared a message for her husband Adil and said, “You made your wife cry. You beat your wife. Now you are ‘chakki pissing’. Huh? That’s why one must never make his wife cry or should never hurt her."

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani was arrested on February 7 after the actress levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her.

Earlier this week, Rakhi claimed that Adil’s family is not accepting her due to religious differences. “He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can’t accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with ‘talaq’," she told media outside a Mysuru court.

