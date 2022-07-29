Rakhi Sawant Turns Doctor? Actress Says 'Munna Bhai Ko Bhi Fail Kar Dungi'

Rakhi Sawant is called the entertainment queen for a reason. The actress never fails to bring a smile to everyone’s face with her hilarious responses. Recently, Rakhi Sawant was honoured with Dada Saheb Iconic award in Dubai. At the event, Rakhi was seen dressed in a convocation gown along with a mortarboard hat.

However, while posing for the paparazzi, Rakhi joked about how she has completed her MBA degree and added that she is not a ‘doctor’. “Main aisa operation karungi ke Munna Bhai bhi fail ho jaaeinge,” Rakhi can be heard saying in the video shared by a paparazzo account. Actor Arjun Bajwa can also be spotted along with the Bigg Boss 15 fame in the video.

The video is fun to watch and proves why Rakhi is called the entertainment queen. “Agar ye doctor hai to mai pradhan mantri hu (If she is a doctor, I am the Prime Minister),” one of the fans joked. Another social media user commented, “She is a joyous and lively person with a good sense of humour.” Several people also flooded the comment section asking how can one become a doctor after pursuing MBA.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Rakhi Sawant talked about getting trolled on social media and shared how she does not care about it. “If you won’t troll us, how will we become stars? Troll us. What can you do? At max, you will abuse us. You won’t kill me. If everyone will talk good about us, we might get diabetic. We should have some karela and neem in life too. A person improves with trolling. That’s not going to happen to me. You will change but I won’t. I will be the way I am. I do not hurt anyone, I am very honest and I am an entertainer,” Rakhi told us.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here