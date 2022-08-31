Rakhi Sawant Undergoes Surgery, Talks About BF Adil's Marriage Rumours From Hospital

Actress Rakhi Sawant, during a latest Instagram live session, refuted rumours of her boyfriend Adil Khan tying the knot with his ex-girlfriend, Roshina Delavari. While doing so, Dil Bole Hadippa fame also opened up about her latest surgery that she had to undergo due to a knot in her stomach. As per a report by ETimes, the surgery took place on Tuesday, August 30 and the actress went live to give a health update to her fans online.

Reportedly, the live session was conducted inside the hospital premises wherein, Sawant asked her fans to pray for her fast recovery. She confirmed undergoing medical surgery but was assured that she was okay. “I am admitted to the hospital. Adil is with me. Pray for me ki mein jaldi ghar chali jaon, jaldi theek ho jaon (Pray that I recover soon to return home). I underwent surgery for my stomach but I am fine now.” Seemingly, she had been holding back on the procedure for the last 2.5 years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and her professional commitments. Sawant revealed that she thought of getting the procedure done before she hopped on to one of her upcoming projects.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/drT10QA5axM” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

It was during the live session when she was reportedly bombarded with questions about her boyfriend’s marriage with his ex-partner. Notably, the rumours ignited after Adil’s ex-girlfriend took to social media to put up a story about the wedding. In response to the same, Sawant completely denied the rumours hailing Adil as a faithful lover. She said, “Let her bark, Mera Adil mera hai and woh mujhe sacha pyaar karta hai. Adil dhokebaaz nahi hai (My Adil loves me truly. He won’t betray me).”

During the same interaction, Sawant also added that Adil cried before she entered the surgery room. She explained that Adil loves her faithfully and it is other people who are trying to badmouth and taint their relationship. According to the actress, she had been betrayed by many before, but she reportedly trusts her current boyfriend. Not only the actress, but even Adil joined the live session of Rakhi Sawant. He reportedly took to the comment section to clarify that the prevailing rumours are ‘baseless’.

While talking about their wedding plans, Sawant confirmed that marriage is currently not on the cards for the couple. Reportedly, it is because Adil has a sister who needs to get married before him.

