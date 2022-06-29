Rakhi Sawant Walks Hand In Hand With BF Adil Khan, Calls Him Papa in ROFL Video; Watch

Actor and reality tv star Rakhi Sawant is a true entertainer. The actor who is currently in a relationship with businessman Adil Khan Durrani is all hearts for him. The duo is often captured by the paparazzi at airport or during their outing their romantic outings in the city. On Wednesday, the shutterbugs captured the duo during their stroll in the city, and Rakhi couldn’t help but talk about her love for Adil, calling him ‘Papa.’

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Rakhi dressed in an all-black ensemble as she held hands with her BF Adil. She is seen behaving like a kid as she requests Adil for something saying “only once.” She even requests by giving her BF a nickname and said, “Please Papa.” Rakhi then talks to the paparazzi saying, “Full Masti Papa ke saath.” (Full fun with my boyfriend)

The cameraperson asks Rakhi, “Rakhiji aap inse bohot pyaar karte ho na?” (Rakhi, you love him a lot no?” To which she says, “Yes, please ask Adil too if he loves me or not.”

Adil quickly says, “Yes, and even when there is a fight, then also I love her. Everybody knows that I love you. He even shouts I love you Rakhi ji,” after the cameraperson asks him to confess his love for the actress.

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to drop laughing emoticons.

Rakhi was the first to comment on the post as she posted about her love for her husband. She wrote, “Mera jaanu I’m Love ❤️ he’s my❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Earlier, Rakhi hit the headlines after she reacted to the news of Alia’s pregnancy. Rakhi couldn’t control her happiness and showered the actress and Ranbir Kapoor with love. She congratulated the mom-to-be via an Instagram video. Recently, she also expressed her desire to become a mother.

In a viral video, Rakhi can be seen reacting to Alia’s pregnancy news. She can be heard saying, “Main kab houngi (When will I get pregnant)?” She further added, “Meri zindagi mein kab khush khabri aayegi? Shaadi se pehle bhi aaye toh don’t worry. Jaise hi khush khabri aayegi mein dusre din shaadi kar lungi. Aisa hota hai na aaj kal (When will I get this good news? Even if it is before wedding, don’t worry. The day I get the good news, I will get married the next day. It is quite common these days).”

Rakhi was also spotted outside a hospital with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. She told the paparazzi to not take her hospital visit for anything suspicious. Rakhi has been making headlines ever since her stint in Bigg Boss with her ex-husband Ritesh Singh. She introduced Ritesh as her husband to the world inside the Bigg Boss house.

