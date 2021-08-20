Rakhi Sawant Wants to Tie a Rakhi to Salman Khan: He Gave a New Life to My Mother

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant earlier packed her bags and reached Bigg Boss OTT set in a Spider-Man costume. In a video on her Instagram handle, she revealed that she was upset that she hasn’t been invited to Bigg Boss OTT yet. Rakhi said that Bigg Boss like her a lot and promised her she would always be a part of the show. She also questioned why SidNaaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill) were invited but not her.

Now, ahead of Rakshabandhan, the entertainment queen shared her plans for the day. Speaking to Pinkvilla, She said, “I want to tie a rakhi to Salman bhai because he gave a new life to my mother. I wish someone can make a customized rakhi with Salman’s photo on it." Adding, “I’ll tie Rakhi to Vikas Gupta, he has done a lot for me, and I’ll tie it to my brother Rakesh, and Sanjay Dada.” Rakhi became good friends with Vikas on Bigg Boss season 13. The two had re-entered the Bigg Boss house in season 13.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT takes place on Voot. It is hosted by Karan Johar. The contestants on the show are Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Pratik Sehejpal, Akshara Singh, Milind Gabba, Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana. Actress Urfi Javed was the first evicted contestant of the show.

