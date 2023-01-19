Rakhi Sawant Wears Hijab in 1st Appearance After Marriage With Adil Khan; Video Goes Viral

Rakhi Sawant is never out of the headlines. Be it her professional or personal life, everything is loaded with drama that’s just never predictable. The queen of controversy has recently been in the news again because of her marriage. Sharing a slew of pictures on Instagram, Rakhi revealed that she tied the knot with her longtime partner Adil Khan Durrani in May last year. The actress reportedly accepted Islam and changed her name to Fatima for the wedding. While Adil initially was hesitant to acknowledge their wedding, he finally accepted it publicly.

Now, Rakhi was seen in Mumbai with her husband Adil while donning a hijab. Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani went to meet Rakhi’s mother in the hospital who is undergoing treatment for cancer. In the video, posted on Instagram, the actress was spotted wearing a hijab during this visit to the hospital in Mumbai.

Adil Khan Durrani initially refused to accept his marriage with Rakhi Sawant and reportedly called it “fake". However, it was an intervention from actor Salman Khan that saved their wedding. Making the claims, Rakhi said, Bhai (Salman) inko bohut pyaar karte hai. Bhai se mile bhi hai. Definitely bhai ka phone toh aaya hi hai inko. Aap jaante hi hai karwaya hi hai (My brother loves him a lot. He has met my brother also. Definitely he got a call from my brother. You know it was done)."

She added, “Bhai ke hote huye yeh mana kar sakte hai kya behan ko shaadi ka? Bhai ka phone ayega tabhi toh ho sakta hai na kuch (With brother around do you think he can deny marriage of Salman’s sister? Something could have happened only after my brother’s call)."

Talking about the reason behind not accepting the wedding, Adil said that he never denied the marriage but just wanted to handle a few things so had to be quiet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here