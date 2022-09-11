Rakhi Sawant's Beau Adil Khan Doesn't Let Her Wear Revealing Clothes: 'Have To Take Care of My Family Also'

Rakhi Sawant has often left everyone stunned with her bold outfits and fashion choices. However, the actress has now revealed that she has changed herself for her beau Adil Khan. During a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Adil revealed that he doesn’t let Rakhi wear revealing clothes. Adil mentioned that he has to think about his family also and therefore he has not forced but explained to Rakhi why she should not wear revealing outfits.

“I have to look up to my family. I have to look after my religion also, where I come from. Pehle Rakhi k kapde utne acche nahi rehte the, aaj yeh nahi bola raha hu that she should wear hijab (Earlier Rakhi’s clothes used not to be this good. I am not asking her to wear hijab),” Adil said.

“Rakhi ko waise kapde pehenne ka mann tha to maine force nahi kiya hai usko. Main samjahaya usko. (Rakhi wanted to wear such clothes earlier and it’s not like I forced her not to wear such outfits. Rather, I explained it to her) And now she is liking to change herself,” he added.

To this, Rakhi Sawant also mentioned that she decided to change herself because she wants to be with Adil and do not want to hurt his feelings. “Because I want to be with you and I want you in my life. Main chahati hu ke hamari jodi bane rahe toh main Adil ya uske ghar walo ka dil nahi dukha sakti. Kyu na main khud change ho jau. Main Rakhi hi hu, kapdo se kya faraq pdta hai. (I want our relationship to continue. I do not want to hurt Adil or his family and so I decided to change myself. How do clothes matter? I am still Rakhi anyway),” she said.

Meanwhile, Rakhi and Adil’s music video titled ‘Tu mere dil me rehne ke layak nahi hai’ has also been released.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here