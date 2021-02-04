Rakhi Sawant's Brother Reacts to Actress' Claim That Her Husband is Married with a Kid

Rakhi Sawant has been hitting the headlines ever since she entered Bigg Boss 14 house. From her on-and-off friendship with Abhinav Shukla to her shocking revelations about her personal life, Rakhi has been keeping the Bigg Boss viewers hooked. In a recent episode, Rakhi claimed that her husband, Ritesh, is married with a child. However, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh seems to be unaware of this.

In an interview with ETimes, Rakesh said that he is ‘shocked beyond words’ to hear that Ritesh is married with a child. He added that their mother also has no idea about this. Rakhi also claimed that her mother was hospitalised because she was worried about Ritesh’s marital status.

Talking to ETimes, Rakesh said, “I am hearing this news for the first time myself. I am shocked beyond words. I can assure you that neither my mother nor I have any idea about Ritesh's marriage and son. This can't be true."

Rakesh said that he is not able to follow Bigg Boss 14 as he has been busy taking care of their mother. “I will talk to my mother about this, but as far as I know, she too doesn't have any idea about this development in Rakhi's personal life,” he said.