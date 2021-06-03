Rakhi Sawant’s Comment On Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal’s Feud Goes Viral

Television actor Karan Mehra and his wife and actress Nisha Rawal have been in news lately for their feud. Their marriage has hit rock bottom and they are now going the legal way. Nisha filed a complaint, on May 31, against her husband accusing him of an extramarital affair and domestic violence. He was subsequently arrested by the Mumbai Police, but granted bail the next day.

Following his release, he denied the allegations. This news has left many celebrities and friends of the estranged couple in a state of shock. Many have come forward to take sides. Now, Rakhi Sawant too has reacted to the matter.

While talking to the paparazzi on Wednesday, Rakhi said she is stunned to hear about the dispute and has lost faith in the institution of marriage. She claimed that around four-five years ago; she went to the US with Karan and Nisha and they used to live in the same building. She recalled that Nisha used to observe the fast of Karwa Chauth for him. And now she is upset that she has to endure so much in her life. Empathising with Nisha, she said she cried after seeing the bruises.

While she was commenting on a serious issue, she goofed up by adding that she doesn’t know how she looks without makeup.

The video is now going viral and netizens are making fun of Rakhi’s comment.

Nisha had alleged that Karan had pushed her on a wall which resulted in a head injury. Many celebrities posted pictures of Nisha’s blood-soaked picture on social media which is going viral. However, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor stated that she hurt herself. He also claimed that his wife is bipolar and she spat on him.

