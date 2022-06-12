Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Ritesh Hits Back: She Is So Shameless, Kept Another Guy in Home Illegally'

Rakhi Sawant accused her ex-husband Ritesh Singh of hacking her social media accounts. She was also spotted outside Oshiwara Police Station recently as she filed a complaint against him. The Main Hoon Na star even spoke to the media and cried out loud as she explained about her social media account allegedly being hacked by Ritesh. The UK-based NRI businessman has now, in his recent interview responded to the allegations, saying that he will reply to the same in ‘a legal way.’

In a conversation with ETimes, Ritesh responded to Rakhi’s claims saying, “I will reply to her allegations in a legal way. The situation is transparent. I was spending crores of rupees on her and she had no problem receiving it. When I stopped spending, she started accusing me of these things. Have you ever heard of a relationship getting over an Instagram post? I haven’t.”

“In the near future, she might make more allegations against me to defame me. She might even say that she and Adil want to go to the Bigg Boss house. Only she can do all this drama. I am far away from her and I’m happy in my life. I’m far away from the emotional trouble she has given me,” he added.

Hitting back at Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh stated that he is being used by the actress for the past three years. He said, “She has been using me for the last three years. Neither did she have a car nor things in the house. All that she has in her house has been purchased by me. She is so shameless that she has kept another guy in the house illegally and has been using things that I had purchased.”

While Rakhi has been telling everyone about her wedding, the actress never introduced her husband to anyone until Bigg Boss 15. On being asked if he is really married to Rakhi, Ritesh said, “She should talk about that. I will talk only with the proofs now.”

On being asked about his issues with his wife Snigdha and if these will arise again, Ritesh said, “Of course, it will. Snigdha did the same thing with me. And Rakhi used the same tactics. A man’s life has been reduced to a labourer. He should bring money and give it to you, even if he has to sell his kidney. If a man opposes, the girl threatens him with Section 498A. “

“Both the women in question here are living with the men they want to, Snighdha in Delhi and Rakhi here in Mumbai. Both of them looted me. Rakhi has exploited me. I will take legal action now and I will also file a PIL against 498A that it should be revoked. There should be gender equality,” he added.

For those unaware, Rakhi in an interview with the entertainment portal revealed that Ritesh was violent and abusive towards her.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.