Rakhi Sawant’s Ex-Husband Ritesh Says 'No Confirmation Yet' On His Participation In Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp

A day after Rakhi Sawant claimed that her former husband has been approached for the reality show Lock Upp, Ritesh has now clarified that there is no confirmation on his participation yet. During a recent Instagram live session, Ritesh was asked if he will participate in the Kangana Ranaut’s show. To this, the Bigg Boss 15 fame mentioned that it has not been decided yet and said, “So hi everyone. I want to give this message to all of you that there’s no confirmation yet about Lock Upp. So you guys don’t take it to be confirmed news. If I go I will definitely be announcing it. But nothing is confirmed yet.”

Ritesh’s clarification comes after Rakhi Sawant told the paparazzi that he has been approached for the show. “My husband Ritesh has got the offer… ex-husband. Unko offer aaya hai…I don’t know woh jayenge nahi jayenge, mujhe nahi pata hai (I have not got the offer, actually I had but I haven’t been able to talk to them yet. My ex-husband has got the offer but I don’t know if he will go or not)," she had said.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant had announced separation from her husband Ritesh on February 13. Back then, she shared a statement on her Instagram account and mentioned that ‘a lot happened’ after Bigg Boss 15. “Dear fans and well-wishers Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, contestants who have been confirmed so far for Lock Upp are stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal and Poonam Pandey. The show will Livestream on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27th February 2022. In the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in Lock Upp for months and stripped of their amenities.

