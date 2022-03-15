Rakhi Sawant's Former Husband Ritesh Gets Trolled For Posting Ex-Wife's Video, Netizens Ask 'Chahte Kya Ho?'

Ever since Rakhi Sawant and her former husband Ritesh parted ways, the two have been making headlines with their social media posts and fights. Once again, Ritesh dropped a video on Instagram which comprises several of Rakhi’s pictures. ‘Feel the song only!!’ the caption of the video reads. However, the post has left netizens disappointed. Several of Rakhi’s fans took to the comment section of Ritesh’s video and asked what his problem is.

“Raakhi Sawant ke naam par jeena aap chod de. Khud ke pehchaan banaye. Ho gaya abhi bohot. Kuch to sharam karem (Stop using Rakhi Sawant’s name. Make your own identity. Have some shame)," one of the social media users commented. Another fan wrote, “Mujhe samjh ni ata jab wo tumhe pasrnd ni karte to tum ye sab post dal ke sabit ky karna chate ho. Isse ye sabit hota h ki tum mare jaa rahe ho uske liye (I don’t understand if she doesn’t like you, what is it that you want to prove? This shows that you are dying for her)."

Just a few days back, Rakhi and Ritesh got into an ugly social media war. It started after Ritesh dropped a picture of Rakhi on social media and wrote, “Rakhi je a simple suggestion, pls aap wish karo ke kisi game show me aap mere samne na aap. Warna aapki aisi band bajegi ke aap dubara kisi show me nahi jaogi. Aapko bigboss 15 ke ek wild card ka kya Haal keya tha ,yaad hoga. So just chill!! (A simple suggestion for you Rakhi. Pray that I do not participate in any reality show along with you. Otherwise, I’ll teach you a lesson. What happened in Bigg Boss 15, you must remember)." Rakhi was quick to reply asking Ritesh to ‘stop his drama’.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant had announced separation from her husband Ritesh on February 13. Back then, she shared a statement on her Instagram account and mentioned that ‘a lot happened’ after Bigg Boss 15. “Dear fans and well-wishers Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately,” the statement read.

