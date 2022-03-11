Rakhi Sawant's Gangubai Kathiawadi Avatar is Super Hit Among Fans -- Watch

Not a week goes by without Rakhi Sawant featuring on the trends list. Rakhi is one of the most entertaining celebrities both on and screen. This time, the actor-dancer has garnered a lot of praise after she turned Gangubai and was bang on with her expressions. Rakhi, in fact, has been rooting for Alia Bhatt’s recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Rakhi showed her amazing dance moves on the song Dholida and recreated some of the dialogues from the film.

In this Instagram reel, she is lip-synching some popular dialogues from Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also tagged Alia Bhatt and wrote in the caption that the reel was especially for her (Alia Bhatt). Rakhi’s fans were impressed with her acting as they heaped praises on her. A fan wrote that she should have been playing the titular role, not Alia. Another wrote that she should keep on giving self-auditions like this and will get work one day.

In this reel, Rakhi is seen grooving to the song Dholida with her choreographer friends. Rakhi looked ravishing in a white and yellow sari. She had draped the saree in Gangubai style. Her makeup and hair game was on point. She also added a rose to her bun. Rakhi nailed each step and wrote in the caption that “Dholida in my style for my favourite Alia Bhatt.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi, written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released on February 25 this year. Apart from Alia, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Bhargava and others were also a part of the film.

Janhvi Shrimankar and Archana Gore have given vocals to the songs. Gangubai Kathiawadi has been produced by Bhansali Productions and Pen Studios. This film revolves around the story of Gangubai Harjivandas who was sold to a brothel. Initially devastated, she soon embraced her destiny and swung it in her favour.

