Ever since Rakhi Sawant made her relationship official with her husband Adil Khan Durrani, their tumultuous relationship has been hitting the headlines. The actress, earlier this week, levelled some severe accusations against Adil. The 44-year-old had claimed that her ‘marriage is in danger’ as her husband was involved in an extramarital affair. And on Saturday night, her husband reacted with a message of his own.Adil took to Instagram on Saturday night to share his reaction to Rakhi Sawant’s cheating allegations. He accused her of mistreating him too.

He wrote in a message on Instagram Story, “Doesn’t mean if I don’t talk about a woman back I am wrong. It’s only because I respect my religion and I have learned to respect women. The day I open my mouth and speak what I am going through and what is she doing with me she can’t even open her mouth after that. So the only reason she wants to come every day and tell people that Adil is bad bad and bad.”

Previously, in her statement to the media, Rakhi had said that Adil has another woman in his life. She had added that she doesn’t want to end up in a ‘fridge’. Adil reacted to that statement of hers as well. “The way she tell’s I’ll be in fridge even I can say I don’t want to be Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Reacting to her statement that she introduced him to the media and different stars, he said, “A sensible guy like me who stood for her who give her a life style and everything easy to tell he didn’t come with 1 rupee to Mumbai. Hats off to you nice exit plan but not smart enough," he wrote.

He also added that Rakhi has asked media not to cover him anymore as he would tell them the truth. “’Main hero be banana janti houn zero be (I can make you are hero or a zero), media I will hold your legs don’t go to Adil’. Why? Because he will come up with facts. Why are you afraid of that?”

Earlier this week, Rakhi had said to media, “Through you all, I would like to warn the girl in Adil’s life, who took advantage of the situation, when I was in Bigg Boss Marathi 4. I won’t take her name, but when the time is right, I will show all their photos. Adil made me remain silent about our marriage for eight months because of his affair with that woman. I was silent till now. He denied our marriage, and later because of media he got scared and accepted our wedding." She added she will not let Adil divorce her for his alleged girlfriend.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani got married in secret in July last year. They revealed their marriage to the world last month.

Read all the Latest Movies News here