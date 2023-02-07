Amid reports that Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan has been arrested, paparazzo account Viral Bhayani has claimed that the latter has only been called for questioning and has not been arrested yet. The paparazzo handle claimed that an FIR against Adil has been filed under IPC sections 406 and 420 for allegedly taking away Rakhi’s money and jewellery.

This comes almost an hour after Rakhi Sawant issued a voice statement and claimed that Adil was at her place when the Oshiwara Police arrived and arrested him. Rakhi also admitted that she had filed an FIR against Adil and accused him of thrashing her.

“He got arrested because I filed an FIR against him," Rakhi said in the audio statement and added, “This is no drama. He spoiled my life. He thrashed me. He took away my money."

Rakhi Sawant was also snapped at the Oshiwara Police station on Monday night when she lodged a complaint against Adil. She accused Adil of thrashing her as she broke down in front of the media. “I always used to ask Adil, ‘Why do you beat me so much?’ I told him that I’ll reveal this all to the media. He told me, ‘Who will believe you?’ I have proof against him," Rakhi told paps outside the police station.

On Monday afternoon too, Rakhi spoke to paps when she blamed Adil for her mother’s death and claimed that if her mother would have been given timely treatment, she would be among us today. “Mere maa ko tumne maara hai. Aaj mere maa ka time pe illaj ho gaya hota toh shayad voh nahi marti. (You killed my mother. If she was given treatment on time, she might not have died)," Rakhi told the paparazzi.

For the unversed, the trouble between Rakhi and Adil has been going on for quite some days now. The Bigg Boss fame recently accused Adil of being in an extramarital relationship. She even announced their separation on Monday afternoon when she said, “He is staying with that girl. Shame on that girl. Finally, Adil has left me. Now, I have shared everything with media."

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani left everyone surprised in January this year when they announced her wedding. While pictures of their court marriage surfaced online, the Bigg Boss fame later revealed that the two had actually tied the knot in July last year.

