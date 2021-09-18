Rakhi Sawant's Husband Responds to Raghav Chadha's Comment Comparing Navjot Singh Sidhu to Her

Rakhi Sawant’s husband hit back at Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha after the latter compared Rakhi to Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. The actress took to her social media handle to share a screenshot of Ritesh’s tweet where he asked Chadha not to spoil anyone’s personal life because of political benefits. He also tagged the CM of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to educate his MLA. His post read, “Please do not spoil someone personal life because of your political benefits. @ArvindKejriwal, please apne MLA ko educate kejye else agar mai educate keya to kahi bhi AAP nahi dikhega.”

Rakhi shared the screenshot on Instagram and got emotional thinking that someone has her back. She wrote, “My husband responded to Raghav Chadha. Mujhe abhi tak akele jaan kar log satate the. Aaj ye kahate huye mere aakho me aasu hai ke aaj mera bhi koi hai , jo mere maan samman ke raksha ke leye khada hai. Thanks my dear husband!!"

Rakhi had also reacted to the statement. When she was asked to comment on what Chadha has said, she replied, “Raghav Chadha, stay away from me and my name. Jo Mr Chadha ho na, mera naam loge toh tumhara chadha utaar dungi."

She also said, “Mr Chadha, aap khud dekhiye aapko mere naam ki zaroorat padd gaye trending mein aane ke liye. Toh aap socho main kaise trending mein rehti hoon (Mr Chadha, you had to use my name to trend on social media. Think, how I trend almost every other day).”

The rift started when the politician took to Twitter to write, “The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence."

The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence https://t.co/9SDr8js8tA— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 17, 2021

His comment did not sit well with netizens as well, and they came out in support of Rakhi Swant.

