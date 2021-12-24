Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh 'Receiving Death Threats', to File Case Against Ex-wife

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Pandey, who appeared in Big Boss 15, has been accused of harassment by his first wife Snigdha Priya. Ritesh has rubbished these allegations and decided to take legal action against his first wife and her family. Ritesh has also accused his first wife of sending death threats over the phone. Earlier, Ritesh was accused of marrying Rakhi Sawant without filing for a divorce with his ex-wife.

Besides, Ritesh has also made several allegations against his first wife Snigdha. In a recent interview with Spotboye, he said, “My first wife had moved in with another man, but when she came back to me, I had to accept her because of my son, but she didn’t change.”

Ritesh said that he had filed for divorce in the family court, but soon he started receiving death threats from the parents of his first wife. He further said that he’ll be taking legal action against his first wife. He said, “I was somehow stopping myself from taking any legal action just for my son, but I have changed my decision and will file a case soon because I have been mentally harassed by my first wife Snigdha and her family.”

He added that all the allegations levelled against him were baseless, and he could not say anything because he was in Bigg Boss house. Ritesh said, “How can I raise my hand on her when we have been living separately. It is completely fake and I will file a mental harassment case against her."

Ritesh Pandey stepped into Big Boss 15 house as the wild card entry, and Rakhi Sawant shocked everyone after she said that Ritesh was her husband. Some netizens, though, had called it another publicity stunt of Rakhi.

