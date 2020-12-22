Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Says He is Ready to Reveal His Identity on Camera

Rakhi Sawant announced some time ago that she is married, but kept the identity of her husband under wraps. The actress claimed to be married to a UK-based businessman named Ritesh. After her entry into Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi's husband has finally decided to talk to the media about their marriage and her performance on the show.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Ritesh shared that he is ready to face the camera. The businessman added that he doesn't mind appearing on Bigg Boss 14 and revealing his identity.

Ritesh said that he had kept his identity under wraps because of a selfish motive. "I always had this fear that after revealing my relationship and identity in front of everyone because of bad humour, my shares can get affected. This was my selfish nature. But through this interview I want to tell everyone that she has done a favour on me by coming into my life and marrying me," he said.

Rakhi had shared pictures from their wedding in April this year, but had cropped out her husband.

Talking about having Rakhi as a wife, Ritesh said, "She has been really a true wife and companion. She understands everything about me and it was my request to keep the marriage under wraps and she has supported me in all possible ways. I cannot repay the favour at least in this lifetime. I am very proud of her and I am thankful that she kept my word. I have decided finally that if I get a chance now, I will come in front of the camera and reveal my identity. Now, I don't care about the profit and loss and I want to tell everyone about our marriage."