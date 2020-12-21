Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Slams Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli Over Their ‘Aukaat’ Remark

While viewers are witnessing a high voltage drama inside Bigg Boss 14 house, the relatives or supporters of contestants also came in support of their favourite participants and targeted each other. Recently, the actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant, who made an entry in the show as a challenger, was seen getting into a nasty fight with her fellow contestants, Nikki Tamboli and Manu Punjabi. Rakhi used some foul languages for Nikki, when the later questioned her work. Now, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh came in support of her and slammed Nikki and Manu for questioning Rakhi’s work as well as her ‘aukaat’.

Talking to Spotboye, Ritesh said that Nikki, who has just done three south films and had started her career in 2019, is questioning Rakhi's experience, while the latter is famous not only in India but all over the world. He further said, “Manu Punjabi is asking Rakhi teri aukaat kya hai? Main poochta hoon uski apni aukaat kya hai? His turn over is just 1.3 million USD, whereas I am 6 billion owner and she is married to me. There is no comparison only.”

He also talked about Nikki’s mother’s statement on Rakhi’s language and said that the southern actress has a habit of taking the guys in the side and making alliance for the game. He questioned, when she doesn't feel bad in doing so, why would her mother feel bad about Rakhi’s statement. He also expressed his wish to meet Nikki’s mother in person and ask what language of his wife Rakhi did she find cheap and vulgar.

Meanwhile, Rakhi’s husband identity has not been revealed yet, but he is reportedly a UK based businessman. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, she was seen saying that her husband would reveal his identity in front of the world before they have kids.