Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh to Appear on Bigg Boss 15?

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant left fans shocked when her marriage pictures surfaced online. Sharing a couple of pictures from the wedding, which featured her in a bridal get-up, Rakhi had announced her marriage with NRI husband Ritesh in 2019. But in the clicks, Rakhi had cropped her husband out of them, which led people to doubt her claims of being married.

Later, during her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi for the first time opened up about her marriage. She even disclosed that her marriage is going through turmoil. Rakhi revealed on camera inside the house that Ritesh had lied to her about having kids before marriage. Though many think that Rakhi has cooked up the story, some of her fans believe her.

Now, according to an ETimes report, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh will be making his first public appearance on Bigg Boss 15. When Ritesh was told that host Salman Khan and other inmates of Bigg Boss were looking for him, Ritesh said that it was due to his business commitments. “That’s why I could not fulfil my commitment,” he added.

Ritesh assured that this time he would definitely make his first with Rakhi on Bigg Boss 15. When the news portal asked for his picture, he refused to share it and said that people will get to see him on the show only. Ritesh further shared that he is looking forward to meet Salman as he did not get to see him last time.

In Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi was seen crying about how her husband has not come in front of the media, therefore people doubt if he exists. If Ritesh enters the show this time around, it will put all speculations around Rakhi’s married life to rest. Despite her personal struggle, Rakhi did not compromise on entertaining her fans inside the BB house, therefore, she was hailed as the entertainer of the season.

