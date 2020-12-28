Rakhi Sawant's Husband Slams Rahul Mahajan's 'Cheap' Remark: He's Not Celebrity, What has He Done in Life?

Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan had a loud and ugly showdown last week in Bigg Boss 14. Rakhi was moved to tears after the latter called her a cheap celebrity and questioned her fanbase. Following Rahul's remarks, Rakhi's husband Ritesh slammed him for targeting his wife. He questioned Rahul's fame saying he isn't a celebrity.

Supporting Rakhi, Ritesh in an interview to Times of India said she is a self made woman, who without formal education and a godfather in the Bollywood gained a name for herself. "What is Rahul Mahajan’s existence? If you remove his father and sister’s name from his life, nobody knows him. He doesn’t have any talent that he can work in films or TV shows. He called her a cheap celebrity, but who is Rahul Mahajan, he can’t be called a celebrity also because what has he done in life?" the website quoted Ritesh as saying.

He further reminded that Rahul should be careful with his words as he has been accused of domestic violence twice. Reportedly, Rahul’s first wife Shweta sought a divorce in 2007 on the grounds of domestic violence and a few years later, in 2010, his second wife Dimpy too accused him of being violent to her. "Everyone knows who Rahul Mahajan is and what his past is. He has been accused twice of domestic violence by two different women. Rahul Mahajan should have at least thought before opening his mouth," he said adding, "If this was not a game show, I would have cut his tongue."

Talking about Rakhi's family, he said that the actress has been single handedly supporting her family financially. "A woman will never want to lose her dignity on national television for the sake of money. So, just think how helpless that girl would be to do all these things. She did all these things for money. And I don’t think Rakhi is anywhere at fault on this," he said.