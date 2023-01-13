Rakhi Sawant’s Lawyer Says Her Marriage With Adil Durrani Is Not Fake

Pictures of Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani’s intimate wedding affair are making huge noise on the Internet. The duo tied the knot last year, but Rakhi announced the news to her fans recently with a post. Now, their photos have taken Instagram by storm. In a recent interview, Rakhi revealed that Adil wanted to keep their relationship a secret. But after holding off for seven months, she finally decided to announce her marriage. Amid all this, Adil has claimed that the marriage is fake. This is when Rakhi’s lawyer, too, stepped in to reveal the truth. Read on.

Rakhi confirmed her marriage with the Mysuru-based businessman by posting pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony. Her lawyer, Falguni Brahmbhatt, further claimed that their marriage was legal. The couple was dating for a long time and got married on May 29, 2022. While Rakhi has been upfront about her marriage publicly, Adil Khan is still tight-lipped about it.

Falguni told IANS: “It is not at all a fake marriage. First of all, a nikah was performed and all the procedures were followed and that nikah was also registered. There is a proper nikahnama. After performing nikah, there is a procedure in Mumbai that you have to register your marriage with the Municipal Corporation."

“So, Rakhi and Adil filled up the form with the Municipal Corporation, went to the office and registered their marriage. They also took the certificate of marriage. Thus, there is a proper nikahnama and marriage certificate and I don’t know why Adil is denying or shying away from the marriage. Maybe there are some personal reasons," Falguni further added.

Rakhi has also called her first marriage with Ritesh illegal. She told the media that Ritesh hadn’t divorced his first wife before they got married. When asked about her conversation with Rakhi, her lawyer Falguni also said, “I spoke to Rakhi yesterday and she is traumatised because of her mother’s health as she is very critical and her priority right now is her mother."

Rakhi has also accepted Islam and added Fatima to her name. Now, we have to wait and watch when Adil will speak about his marriage and wife publicly.

