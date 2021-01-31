Rakhi Sawant's Mother in Hospital with Cancerous Tumour in Gallbladder, Chemotherapy Starts Monday

Rakhi Sawant's mother is in the hospital with a tumour in her gallbladder, which is cancerous. Her brother Rakesh Sawant has said that she was operated upon on Saturday and will start chemotherapy from Monday.

During the family reunion task of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi met her ailing mother, who was later admitted in the hospital. Rakesh Sawant told TOI, "Our mother is in the hospital. She was operated upon on Saturday. She has a huge tumour in her gallbladder, which is cancerous and can't be operated upon. Now the doctors will start the chemotherapy from Monday onwards. We are praying that everything goes on fine and she recovers quickly."

Rakesh said Rakhi, who is inside the Bigg Boss house, has been informed about her mother's health. "We had informed the makers of the show and they have in turn informed Rakhi about the same on Saturday. It is my mother's wish only that Rakhi should continue to stay inside the Bigg Boss house and should emerge the winner. She is really happy with her game and even saw the Friday episode. She is happy that Rakhi is successfully playing her second innings in her career. Mother is really proud of Rakhi."

Rakhi was a contestant on first season of Bigg Boss, and has entered as a challenger in the current season. Interestingly, her mother Jaya was a contestant on Bigg Boss 3.